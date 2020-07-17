Woman dies in Williston car crash

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the deadly crash that blocked all lanes on South West Williston road this evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say just after four, a box truck was headed north on Williston road.

That when the driver tried to make a turn onto SW county road 346, turning into the oncoming path of a sedan, killing the 28-year-old woman driving the car. The box truck driver received minor injuries.

Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews were called to the scene to prevent a large fuel leak.

The roadway is now clear.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.