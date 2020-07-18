Clovis Watson Jr.’s son arrested for stalking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Clovis Watson IV was arrested and is being charged with stalking.

The name may sound familiar, as he is the son of Rep. Clovis Watson Jr., the candidate running against Sadie Darnell for Alachua County Sheriff.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says he’d been dating a woman for two years, before she filed a complaint against Watson IV for burglary on July 3.

Since then, she stopped communication with him--going as far as blocking his phone number.

Watson IV continued to message her on social media, waited outside her apartment, followed her home multiple times and drove aggressively behind her as she tried to get away from him.

He, then, crashed into her car and went to her apartment with a gun.

He came back later that night and broke into her car.

Gainesville Police Department advised Watson IV to stop contacting the victim.

Two days later, she called the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office saying he was still stalking her and she wanted an injunction.

On July 17, Watson IV trespassed onto her apartment property.

He began to follow her car again, which is when deputies arrived.

He was arrested today, and is being charged with stalking.

