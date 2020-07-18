Computers and copiers to soon be available at Alachua County Library branches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic has eliminated browsing the shelves in Alachua County libraries. But soon computer services will return.

Starting Monday, residents can use computers and copiers at Alachua county library branches. But you must make an appointment. You’ll have one hour to use the computer and 15 minutes to use a copier. A health screening will be performed and face masks are required. Patrons must also maintain a six-foot spacing from others. Appointments will be available during the day at 10, 2, and 4.

You can find the numbers to schedule an appointment right here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.