Deputies take new safety measures

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies have a new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

Deputies say house comfort solutions and fresh-air UV provided deputies with this device.

The tactical disinfection system is a sanitizing box allowing deputies to disinfect their equipment.

The box works by powering UV lights that kill pathogens that could be present on the items.

