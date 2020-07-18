Advertisement

Deputies take new safety measures

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies have a new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

Deputies say house comfort solutions and fresh-air UV provided deputies with this device.

The tactical disinfection system is a sanitizing box allowing deputies to disinfect their equipment.

The box works by powering UV lights that kill pathogens that could be present on the items.

