Advertisement

Edward Waters College commits to paying tuition, fees and more for returning students

The state's first HBCU launched the #WeGotYou initiative to ease students' financial burden while promoting retention.
Edward Waters College
Edward Waters College(First Coast News)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXX) - We got you.

That’s the message from Edward Waters College to its returning Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semester students, and the name of a student support initiative announced Friday that will ease the financial burden of higher education for eligible students and their families. The college committed to paying returning students’ financial balances, including tuition and fees, room and board and activity fees.

EWC President Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr. announced the #WeGotYou initiative, "despite the economic downturn being suffered locally, nationally and internationally due to COVID-19."

The initiative is part of the college's recently announced elimination of more than a decade-long deficit, which led to a seven-figure surplus, combined with an expected $3.5 million increase in state support to the college. Earlier this week, EWC announced that because of the surplus and state funding, it will transition from a college to a university.

The initiative's goals include increasing student retention and promoting student persistence at the State of Florida's first Historically Black College and University institution, oldest private college and first institution of higher education, the college said. Students' financial obstacles has traditionally acted as the most significant road block in their path toward graduating from EWC, the college said.

“In 2019, 97% of EWC’s students received some form of financial aid with 88% of the college’s student body being federal Pell Grant recipients, which are federally slated to assist low-resource and low-income students,” the college said in a news release.

“Many of our students, their parents or guardians, their grandparents, or significant others are struggling financially due to a loss of income pursuant to a reduction or loss in employment,” Faison said. “As such, we at EWC wanted to provide a way for students to afford to return to our campus and continue their program of study without having to grapple with what for many of them is an untenable and excruciating financial burden right now.”

Classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 17, with online, face-to-face and hybrid instruction options available for students for the 2020 through 2021 school year. Registration is ongoing through the month of August.

“I do not know of any other institution in America right now that is telling their students during these challenging financial times, ‘If you want to come back to school, don’t let finances be a deterrent. We got you!!’” Faison said.

Prospective students can visit www.ewc.edu to apply or contact Executive Director of Admissions Kendrick Dunklin at 904-470-8202 or by email at k.dunklin@ewc.edu.

Latest News

News

Man hits and kills pedestrian

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 44-year-old man from Newberry was pulling a trailer and driving down US-27.

News

Ocala woman hits the jackpot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
60-year-old Cheryl Meredith claimed $300,000 from the jackpot triple play drawing in May.

News

Deputies take new safety measures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff's deputies have a new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

News

Suwannee County crash leaves two dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two pickup trucks crashed in Suwannee County killing two people and injuring another.

Latest News

News

Queen of Peace fire udpate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We have new details on the damage done to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala when a man drove a van into the building and set it on fire.

News

Computers to soon be available at Alachua County branch libraries

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Starting Monday, residents can use computers and copiers at Alachua County Library Branches, but you must make an appointment.

News

COVID-19 test results seeing major delay

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
If you think you could have COVID-19 and are waiting on test results, you're not the only one.

News

Former inmate of Alachua County Jail now hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Gerald Griffin has diabetes and congestive heart failure as he battles COVID-19 and pneumonia

News

GRU Moratorium on late fees and payments expire today

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
GRU is offering a coronavirus payment plan, it started today and will spread payments over a 6 month period.

News

Ex-inmate is back in jail after failing to help his friends escape

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Alexander Phillip, 20, was released this week, but he couldn’t stay away. He went back to try and help a friend escape.