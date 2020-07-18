GRU announces power purchasing agreement with a new solar project
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is jumping on the solar bandwagon.
After Alachua and Ocala announced similar deals, GRU has announced a power purchasing agreement with a new solar project.
On Thursday, Gainesville commissioners approved the agreement with Origis energy for the 50-megawatt plant.
This is GRU’s first utility-scale solar project. The panels and 12-megawatt storage site will be built northwest of Archer. The project is expected to be completed by 2022.
