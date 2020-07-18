GRU announces power purchasing agreement with a new solar project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is jumping on the solar bandwagon.

After Alachua and Ocala announced similar deals, GRU has announced a power purchasing agreement with a new solar project.

On Thursday, Gainesville commissioners approved the agreement with Origis energy for the 50-megawatt plant.

This is GRU’s first utility-scale solar project. The panels and 12-megawatt storage site will be built northwest of Archer. The project is expected to be completed by 2022.

