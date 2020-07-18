Local governments to receive $75 million from CARES act for rental and mortgage assistance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is releasing $75 million to local governments from the CARES act for rental and mortgage assistance during the pandemic.

The largest sum of money in our area is going to Marion County. Ocala will get about $150,000 of the 900,000 going to the county.

Alachua County is receiving more than $700,000 split almost evenly between the county and city of Gainesville.

Dixie, Gilchrist, and Union counties are all receiving the minimum amount of $175,000.

