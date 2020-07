MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 44-year-old man from Newberry was pulling a trailer and driving down US-27.

He hit a 30-year-old man from Delray Beach that was in the middle of the road.

The man he hit was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

Florida Highway Patrol says no one in the car was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.