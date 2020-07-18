Marco Rubio faces backlash after tweet mixing up John Lewis and Elijah Cummings
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (WPLG) - Sen. Mario Rubio received backlash on Saturday for posting a photo of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings while attaching a tribute to Rep. John Lewis.
He later deleted the tweet and posted a second one, with a photo of himself and Lewis.
Lewis died Friday after a long and distinguished career as a congressman and civil rights icon.
While acknowledging the mistake, Rubio offered no apology for it.
Cummings passed away in October of last year.