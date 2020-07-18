Advertisement

Marco Rubio faces backlash after tweet mixing up John Lewis and Elijah Cummings

Marco Rubio, United States Senator from Florida, Photo Date: 3/5/2016 / Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN
Marco Rubio, United States Senator from Florida, Photo Date: 3/5/2016 / Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN(GIM)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (WPLG) - Sen. Mario Rubio received backlash on Saturday for posting a photo of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings while attaching a tribute to Rep. John Lewis. 

Marco Rubio accidentally tweeted a picture with Elijah Cummings.
Marco Rubio accidentally tweeted a picture with Elijah Cummings.(Twitter)

He later deleted the tweet and posted a second one, with a photo of himself and Lewis. 

Lewis died Friday after a long and distinguished career as a congressman and civil rights icon. 

While acknowledging the mistake, Rubio offered no apology for it. 

Cummings passed away in October of last year. 

