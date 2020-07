OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -An Ocala woman hit the jackpot!

60-year-old Cheryl Meredith claimed $300,000 from the jackpot triple play drawing in May.

She took the money as a lump sum of more than $260,000.

The winning ticket was bought at the Sunshine Food Mart on NE 25th Avenue in Ocala.

The retailers will receive a $1,000 bonus.

