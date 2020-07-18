Advertisement

Organization hosts Silent Auction with proceeds going towards education and advocacy programs

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is making its way to North Central Florida five months early. The organization Our Santa Fe River is hosting a silent auction to bid on items donated by local artists and businesses.

The auction is taking the place of Riverfest, their biggest fundraiser of the year that was canceled.

Proceeds go toward Our Santa Fe River’s education and advocacy programs.

The virtual auction continues through Saturday, July 25.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Protesters meet at Alachua County Jail to demand better sanitation protocols

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Protesters originally planned to drive up to the jail and honk their horns for an hour but were blocked at the entrance by deputy vehicles. They want better sanitation protocols to be followed at the jail since multiple inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Clovis Watson Jr.’s son arrested for stalking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Clovis Watson IV was arrested and is being charged with stalking.

News

Man hits and kills pedestrian

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 44-year-old man from Newberry was pulling a trailer and driving down US-27.

News

Ocala woman hits the jackpot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
60-year-old Cheryl Meredith claimed $300,000 from the jackpot triple play drawing in May.

Latest News

News

Deputies take new safety measures

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff's deputies have a new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

News

Suwannee County crash leaves two dead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two pickup trucks crashed in Suwannee County killing two people and injuring another.

News

Queen of Peace fire udpate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We have new details on the damage done to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala when a man drove a van into the building and set it on fire.

Local

Registering to vote in Alachua County

Updated: 19 hours ago
Workers at the Alachua County Supervisors of Elections Office are registering inmates to vote as the deadline approaches. One Gainesville resident said he is urging everyone to register after having his rights restored.

Local

Registering to vote in Alachua County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Workers at the Alachua County Supervisors of Elections Office are registering inmates to vote as the deadline approaches. One Gainesville resident said he is urging everyone to register after having his rights restored.

Local

GRU agrees to solar power project

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GRU has announced a power purchasing agreement with a new solar project.