Organization hosts Silent Auction with proceeds going towards education and advocacy programs

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is making its way to North Central Florida five months early. The organization Our Santa Fe River is hosting a silent auction to bid on items donated by local artists and businesses.

The auction is taking the place of Riverfest, their biggest fundraiser of the year that was canceled.

Proceeds go toward Our Santa Fe River’s education and advocacy programs.

The virtual auction continues through Saturday, July 25.

