Protesters meet at Alachua County Jail to demand better sanitation protocols

By Landon Harrar
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A handful of protesters in Alachua County are demanding better sanitation practices at the jail. Although their original plan to protest didn’t work out as planned they still made their voices heard.

They wanted to drive up to the jail and honk their horns for an hour but were blocked by multiple deputies. Instead, they walked up with a message addressing the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19.

Chanae Jackson who calls herself an accidental activist explained, “what we are calling for is an appropriate protocol to be followed in order to protect them while they’re in there which falls under the sheriff’s responsibility. The county gave her more than $800,000 to ensure this jail has been properly disinfected and cleaned in the appropriate manner. We have not seen any accountability as it’s pertained to that other than she says she’s doing it.”

In response to the protest, a sheriff’s spokesman says, “We stand by people’s rights to protest and have their voices heard, but Sheriff Darnell cannot release inmates without a direct order from a district judge.”

