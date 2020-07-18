Advertisement

Queen of Peace fire udpate

Update on Queen of Peace fire.
Update on Queen of Peace fire.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -We have new details on the damage done to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala when a man drove a van into the building and set it on fire.

The Orlando Diocese put out a video talking with religious leaders there.

"I was face to face with him, like this and he jumped into his car and off he sped."

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies say Steven Shields drove his van through the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, before pouring fuel on the floor and lighting it on fire Saturday.

Much of the building burned including artwork depicting biblical scenes.

Father O'Doherty says none of the relics which were on display burned in the fire.

Shields is facing attempted murder, arson, burglary and fleeing charges.

Click here to view the Orlando Diocese's video.

