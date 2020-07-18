Registering to vote in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite the United States Supreme Court's decision temporarily permitting Florida's law requiring former felons to pay their fines and fees before they can register to vote, workers at the Alachua County Supervisor Elections Office are actively registering current jail inmates.

“I originally, I didn’t know that I had lost my right to vote,” said George Green.

Green is a Gainesville resident who lost his right to vote 20 years ago. He said he didn’t learn the news until he went to try and vote for former President Barack Obama.

“I wasn’t even thinking about voting until Mr. Obama ran for president,” said Green.

He said he did have his voting rights restored and was able to vote for the former president.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections workers said they want to make sure everyone eligible to vote is registered ahead of the deadline.TJ Pyche, the director of communications for the county elections office, says they are working with multiple groups to get as many people registered as possible.

”We are certainly trying to get folks registered. We are trying to work with different groups and different individuals to make sure that those who had their voting rights restored are able to register and ultimately vote,” said Pyche.

He said they have been working with inmates at the Alachua County Jail to help them register to vote for the upcoming election. Pyche said they had received about 40 voter registration applications and the same number of vote by mail ballot requests from inmates at the jail.

”We think it is really important that those who are eligible to register and vote through the mail are still able to do so even though they are in the jail,” said Pyche.

As for this upcoming election, Green said he is registered and has the green light to cast his vote.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah, I got my card right here," said Green.

Green said it is essential for everyone in the community to go out and vote.

”Talk is cheap, it’s your vote that counts,” said Green.

To find out if you are eligible to vote or to register, contact your local Supervisor of Elections.

