Senior Salute: Calvin Bostic, North Marion H.S

By Cierra Clark
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Marion track and field standout Calvin Bostic is the type of athlete just wants to compete and improve.

In fact, when I shot video of him training, he asked me to show him the footage of him throwing the discus, so he could look at it, critique himself, and improve his throwing form. He’s not the type of athlete that’ll let a pandemic or any of life’s obstacles, slow him down.

The senior had big goals for the 2020 season.

In 2019 he placed fourth at the state meet in the shot put and discus. He started this season off undefeated and was on a strong streak to go back to the state meet, where he hoped to win it all. But unfortunately, the pandemic suspended and eventually ended his season early. However, he kept working hard.

“I was still practicing trying to imagine going to state, I wouldn’t think of it to be canceled. I was heartbroken, it was my senior year,” Bostic said.

The Marion County native started off as a football player but was inspired by his older sister who competed in the throws at Florida State University. He ended up throwing personal records of 153′ 6″ in the discus and 53′ 1.5″ in the shot put.

“It was fun and I was passionate you know, I started to like it and I could see myself doing it”

This summer Bostic faced even harder challenges. In June his father passed away, the day before father’s day.

“He was very disciplined. He was a Navy man who was very disciplined. He taught me a lot, R.I.P dad thanks for everything.”

Calvin is making his family proud. He will continue his athletic career at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas on a track and field scholarship. CCC is one of the top JUCO programs in the country and has produced several Divison I stars and even Olympians. Bostic will also be competing in the hammer and weight throws, which don’t exist at the high school level.

Bostic will major in business.

He hopes to excel at the JUCO level, transfer, and, well the sky is the limit after that.

“I want to transfer to FSU and then maybe even be an Olympic hopeful!”

Bostic is excited to get to work in Kansas, However, he says he will miss North Marion County, he has lived in the Ocala area his whole life. Bostic will miss his friends, family, the country-life, and the food at home.

However, Bostic proves that he is strong, on and off the field.

