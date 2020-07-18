Advertisement

Suwannee County crash leaves two dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Suwannee County, Fla. (WCJB) -Two pickup trucks crashed in Suwannee County killing two people and injuring another.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say yesterday evening a pickup truck was on US 129 when the driver veered into the oncoming lane, crashing into another truck.

A 54-year-old man and his passenger who have not been identified were both killed.

The other driver, a 72-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to University of Florida Health Shands Hospital.

