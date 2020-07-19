Advertisement

3rd Congressional District GOP forum

Seven of the ten Republican candidates vying for the 3rd Congressional District seat talked about their policies and what they would do for North Central Florida at a forum in Newberry. One voter said this was an opportunity to hear from all of the candidates and help determine who he would like to vote for in the primaries on August 18th.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The race to replace Congressman Ted Yoho is on, and the Republican field will be narrowed down to one in just a few weeks on August 18th.

Chris Rose II, who attended the event, said this forum helped him learn more about the candidates.

"I mean all of the candidates if you look at their platforms, they're pretty much streamlined," said Rose. "I want to hear what they're priorities are, not just what their positions are."

Former Alachua County Commissioner Susan Baird said these types of interactions are consequential when choosing who to send to Capitol Hill.

"If you haven't made the decision, this is the best place to be so, you can make sure that you are making a great decision," said Baird.

Rose said this forum allows him and others to talk with these candidates.

"Once you actually get them in front of you and you can ask them the questions in-person, and you can get to know them as a human being and look them in the eyes, and hear what they have to say to you to me that says a lot about that person's integrity," said Rose.

He said he has one focus when choosing the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District.

"I prefer to vote who is best for me and who supports my interest, policy over friendship," said Rose.

He said whoever gets the nod to go up against one of the three democratic candidates needs to understand who they are advocating if they were to make it to Capitol Hill.

"These folks are campaigning to represent everybody in District 3, not just the Republican side and not just one party or the other," said Rose. "If they win, they are going to be responsible for representing the interests of everybody collectively, where it doesn't conflict with the constitution, of course."

Out of the ten Republican candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District Todd Chase, James St. George and David Theus did not attend the event.

Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Amy Pope Wells, Gavin Rollins, and Judson Sapp all attended the event.

Adam Christensen, Philip Dodds, and Tom Wells are the three Democratic candidates running for their party's nomination.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man shot at Putnam County hotel

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man in Palatka was shot in the stomach at a hotel.

Local

Marion County groups to donate school supplies and meals to families

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

3rd Congressional District GOP forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
Seven of the ten Republican candidates vying for the 3rd Congressional District seat talked about their policies and what they would do for North Central Florida at a forum in Newberry. One voter said this was an opportunity to hear from all of the candidates and help determine who he would like to vote for in the primaries on August 18th.

Local

Levy County State Legislature Candidates Forum

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Marion County groups to donate school supplies and meals to families

Updated: 1 hours ago
Families will be able to receive school supplies on July 25.

News

Levy County State Legislature Candidates Forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Candidates in Levy County talked about the state's COVID-19 response, the environment, equality, and more.

Local

Ocala man suffers serious injuries in hit and run crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect who hit a pedestrian and left the scene in Marion County.

Local

Protesters meet at Alachua County Jail to demand better sanitation protocols

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Protesters originally planned to drive up to the jail and honk their horns for an hour but were blocked at the entrance by deputy vehicles. They want better sanitation protocols to be followed at the jail since multiple inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Organization hosts Silent Auction with proceeds going towards education and advocacy programs

Updated: 6 hours ago
A man was killed by a vehicle while walking in the road. Proceeds will go toward Our Santa Fe River’s education and advocacy programs.

News

Clovis Watson Jr.’s son arrested for stalking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Clovis Watson IV was arrested and is being charged with stalking.