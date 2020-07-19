3rd Congressional District GOP forum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The race to replace Congressman Ted Yoho is on, and the Republican field will be narrowed down to one in just a few weeks on August 18th.

Chris Rose II, who attended the event, said this forum helped him learn more about the candidates.

"I mean all of the candidates if you look at their platforms, they're pretty much streamlined," said Rose. "I want to hear what they're priorities are, not just what their positions are."

Former Alachua County Commissioner Susan Baird said these types of interactions are consequential when choosing who to send to Capitol Hill.

"If you haven't made the decision, this is the best place to be so, you can make sure that you are making a great decision," said Baird.

Rose said this forum allows him and others to talk with these candidates.

"Once you actually get them in front of you and you can ask them the questions in-person, and you can get to know them as a human being and look them in the eyes, and hear what they have to say to you to me that says a lot about that person's integrity," said Rose.

He said he has one focus when choosing the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District.

"I prefer to vote who is best for me and who supports my interest, policy over friendship," said Rose.

He said whoever gets the nod to go up against one of the three democratic candidates needs to understand who they are advocating if they were to make it to Capitol Hill.

"These folks are campaigning to represent everybody in District 3, not just the Republican side and not just one party or the other," said Rose. "If they win, they are going to be responsible for representing the interests of everybody collectively, where it doesn't conflict with the constitution, of course."

Out of the ten Republican candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District Todd Chase, James St. George and David Theus did not attend the event.

Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Amy Pope Wells, Gavin Rollins, and Judson Sapp all attended the event.

Adam Christensen, Philip Dodds, and Tom Wells are the three Democratic candidates running for their party's nomination.

