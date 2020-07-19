Advertisement

Churches continue to adjust to the "new normal"

By Landon Harrar
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The pandemic has forced many churches to re-think their worship gatherings with many switching to drive-thru style services. We’ll show you how one Gainesville church’s new drive-thru is looking after months of not being able to congregate.

The Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church has been in Gainesville for more than 100 years. Like the rest of us, they’re learning to adjust through this pandemic. Senior Pastor Tony Hall said, “sometimes when people are isolated it causes a lot of stress and we were trying to remove some of that stress out of people’s lives by opening up and having a drive-thru service.”

While about half in attendance stayed in their cars, the other half stepped out into the hot Florida sun to find some spiritual comfort even while being uncomfortable. Pastor Hall said, “it’s good to get out the comfort zone and be uncomfortable. That’s where we grow at, it’s when we do things we’re uncomfortable with like this.”

Joann Jenkins has been a part of the church for 13 years and she added, "out here we got to pray our way on through and if we've ever given God the glory it is in times like these."

Even when a sense of normalcy returns, worshipping in the sun won't fade off entirely says, Pastor Hall. "Those who have attended are really enjoying it and it's a thing we may hold true too even when we're allowed to go back in the brick and mortar. We may still set times throughout the year to have an outside service."

Jenkins added, "it's almost like being a little free out here and you look at nature and you just witness at the same time how good God is and hear how good God is. So it just doesn't get any better I love being out here."

This is the second drive-thru service the church has held since going virtual months ago.

