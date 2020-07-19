Advertisement

Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans

By JIM SALTER and HOLLY RAMER
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Mo. (AP) — Administrators in the Parkway school district in suburban St. Louis spent the summer break crafting a flexible reopening plan, with options including full-time classroom learning, full-time online instruction and a hybrid system.

It's a good thing because the dangers of the coronavirus are still so uncertain that district officials are reluctant to make predictions about the fall semester, even though it is supposed to begin in only five weeks. While confirmed coronavirus infections in Missouri's hardest-hit city waned in June, they are now spiking, along with hospitalizations. Schools plan to resume classes Aug. 24.

“If you had asked me even two weeks ago, ‘Do you think we would be able to come back?,’ I would have said, ‘Yeah,’” Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner said. “Today, my answer, is, ‘I’m not sure,’ just because of how the situation has changed so quickly.”

Schools around the U.S. face the same dilemma. With the number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths still rising, districts must grapple with whether to bring students back to classrooms, and how to keep pupils and teachers safe if they do.

Pressure is mounting in many areas to reopen classrooms. President Donald Trump has urged schools to bring children back to class in the fall and has threatened to cut off federal funding if they do not.

“Young people have to go to school, and there’s problems when you don’t go to school, too,” Trump said in an interview aired Sunday on Fox News. “And there’s going to be a funding problem because we’re not going to fund when they don’t open their schools.”

The Republican president blamed Democrats for the push to keep some states and schools closed.

“We got hit with the virus — shouldn’t have happened — and we had to close up. We saved millions of lives,” Trump said. “Now we’ve opened it up, got to go back to school.”

The Parkway district on Monday is scheduled to announce its plans for the fall, but it will remain ready to pivot quickly if the spread worsens or the outlook improves, Beckner said.

“Even if we are able to bring back all of our students, it won’t look the same as it was in February,” Beckner said. “There will be more hand-washing. There will be more restrictions on how we’re able to do things like lunch, like recess.”

Signs will encourage social distancing, and desks will be spaced farther apart. Face coverings will be required for all students, instructors and staff. Some teachers will wear masks with clear coverings so students who are deaf or heard of hearing can follow what they are saying.

Times will be scheduled for hand washing and using hand sanitizer. Plexiglass will separate librarians, office staff and teachers interacting one-on-one with students. A nurse will perform contact tracing on confirmed cases.

At East Brainerd Elementary in Chattanooga, Tennessee, third-grade teacher Leigh Grady is preparing to return to a repurposed school and a new world.

“It’s going to be a hot mess express,” she said. “I can’t even wrap my mind fully around what it’s going to look like.”

Face masks will be mandatory for staff and all but the youngest students. Seating will be assigned on buses, and lunches served in classrooms. Water fountains will be off limits, and restrooms will disinfected “after each class goes as a group.”

If a teacher or student tests positive for the virus, schools will shut down for 48 to 72 hours, and the county is working with a staffing agency to line up substitutes.

If a rise in confirmed cases warrant it, schools will operate under more restrictive measures, with students taking turns spending part of the week at school and part at home.

“All it’s going to take is one kid with a positive test, and that will shut everything down,” she said.

As of Sunday, there have been 3.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 140,000 deaths in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins.

Grady said her own children will be attending 10th and 12th grade in person, and she’s comfortable with that if schools stick to the safety plan.

“I need them to be at school,” she said. “I need them to be around other people.”

___

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press Writer Anita Snow in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Latest News

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

National

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Updated: 6 hours ago
Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

National Politics

US appeals court overrules Texas GOP’s in-person convention

Updated: 8 hours ago
A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision allowing the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a big win for the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP.

National

Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into fatal stunt for $6

Updated: 10 hours ago
Police say the suspect continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes after the victim suffered a neck injury that turned out to be fatal.

National

Man arrested after livestream stunt that led to death of homeless man in Las Vegas

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Police say the suspect continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes after the victim suffered a neck injury that turned out to be fatal.