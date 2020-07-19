Advertisement

League of Women Voters of Alachua County hold forum for local office candidates

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates running for local office talked with residents today at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

Among the seats up for grabs is Alachua County Commission District 3. Three Democratic candidates are running for office. Anna Prizzia, Jason Stanford and Kevin Thorpe.

They went head to head to help voters make their choice before the primaries. Candidates addressed how the pandemic is impacting the African American community in Alachua County.

One resident asked how they’d address health disparities if elected.

" Number one we have the issue of morbidity. Then you have the issue of access to health car then you have the issue of an inherent distrust for certain aspects of the medical profession.” Kevin Thorpe, Democratic Candidate for County Commission District 3

" I definitely agree, that the cause is systemic racism and that we need to step up and invest in our black communities and our communities of color.” Anna Prizza Democratic Candidate for County Commission District 3 said.

" I think it is systemic racism, that is why it is happening, I mean we all know that. African Americans have historically been denied the right to healthcare at just about every level.” Jason Stanford, Democratic Candidate for County Commission District 3 said.

The candidate who wins this race would replace the current commissioner Hutch Hutchinson. The only Republican running in the race is joy Glanzer.

Coming up tonight at 11 you’ll hear from these candidates and what they’d do for the county if elected.

