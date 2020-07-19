Advertisement

Levy County State Legislature Candidates Forum

Levy County Meeting
Levy County Meeting(WCJB)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County state legislature candidates are making sure residents know where they stand on issues affecting their community.

At a forum on Saturday night, candidates talked about Florida’s COVID-19 response, the state’s environment, ballot initiatives, equality, and more.

There was also information on voting by mail in Levy County-something becoming prevalent during the pandemic.

You can watch a recording of the forum here.

