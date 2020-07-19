Man shot at Putnam County hotel

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Palatka is in a medical facility, being treated for gunshot wounds.

On Saturday night at around 8:30 p.m, Palatka police officers responded to a shooting at the Sleep Inn Hotel at 3805 Reid Street. Officers found a man who was shot in the stomach.

According to the Palatka Police Department, the victim and the suspect got into an argument. The suspect then shot the victim in the hotel lobby and took off on foot. The suspect has been identified but his name has not been released.

The victim was transported to a medical facility and is in stable condition.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the area for several hours.

