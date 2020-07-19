Man shot in Starke

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies in North-Central Florida are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Starke.

Stake police responded to calls of a burglary at a home near the intersection of Church Street and Washington street Sunday morning. Police say they found an unresponsive 28-year-old man inside with gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for a black, four-door vehicle in connection with this incident. They haven’t released details on the make and model.

At last check, several roads are blocked from Brownlee street south to Adkins Street in Starke.

