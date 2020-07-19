Advertisement

Marion County groups to donate school supplies and meals to families

(Rio Revolution)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Although reopening plans may seem uncertain for some school districts community groups in Marion County are still making sure students don’t go to school empty-handed.

Families can line up to receive free backpacks and school supplies on Saturday, July 25.

This will be at the Friends Recycling Center. Families can also get a free meal until they run out.

That event is drive-thru only and goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

