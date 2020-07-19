Ocala man suffers serious injuries in hit and run crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 39-year-old man from Ocala is suffering from severe injuries from a hit and run crash.

On July 17 at around 8:35 p.m, the pedestrian was found on the west shoulder of NE Jacksonville Road with injuries that rejected those of being struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to the Ocala Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. If anyone has information on the driver or vehicle involved, they are encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 1-800-387-1290 or Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-7867.

