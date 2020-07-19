Advertisement

State leaders issue warning for a horse disease

(KSNB)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A warning for Florida’s horse community as state leaders report more cases of EEE disease.

The Florida Department of agriculture and consumer service reported the state’s ninth equine case of triple E this year.

The case was discovered in a yearling in Gilchrist County.

The viral disease is transmitted by certain mosquitoes and can cause neurological damage.

Florida is home to nearly 300,000 horses most of which are concentrated in Marion County.

Experts say horse owners should vaccinate their horses, apply mosquito repellent during feeding times and clean water containers weekly.

