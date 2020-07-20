Appleton Museum of Art hosting art kit giveaways

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida’s Appleton Museum of Art isn’t letting social distancing stop them from sharing an appreciation for art.

During the pandemic, while the museum is closed, staffers have been giving out art kits to children in need. And now, thanks to a grant from the Art Bridges Foundation, the museum will be able to distribute an additional two thousand art kits.

The drive-thru giveaways will be held on July 25 at the Appleton Museum of Art, Aug. 1 at the CF Ocala Campus in front of Ewers Century Center, and on Aug. 8 at the CF Hampton Center. They will last from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

The art supplies can be used in tandem with the Appleton’s Teaching Tuesday video series, featuring art projects that can be done from home. Those videos can be found on the Appleton’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

