Fall Central Florida Peanut Festival canceled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another local festival bites the dust due to COVID-19.

Williston’s Chamber of Commerce canceled the 32nd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival after a lack of participation and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival normally takes place the first Saturday of October in Williston’s Heritage Park. This year the festival would have taken place on October 3.

After the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, organizers feared they could not maintain adequate social distancing to protect vendors and attendees despite being an outdoor event, the executive director of the festival, Carolyn Broeck said.

Vendors and festival-goers flock to the peanut festival from across the state of Florida among other southern states.

Broeck also noted a significantly low vendor participation this year after the economic downturn of the pandemic forced sponsors to cancel.

Two months into the vendor application process, the festival is 75 percent booked. In early July, the festival was only booked at 12 percent, Broeck said.

She hopes that the festival can take place in December and once more in March.

The local tradition offers peanut-themed rides, crafts and music. The Peanut royal family also makes an appearance.

During the annual festival, Williston residents celebrate the crowning of a Little Peanut King, Queen and Baby Peanut.

The cost of the festival is between $7,000 to $10,000 every year.

