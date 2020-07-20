Advertisement

Fall Central Florida Peanut Festival canceled

The festival normally takes place the first Saturday of October
Williston residents enjoy peanut-themed booths, activities and music at the Annual Central Florida peanut festival.
Williston residents enjoy peanut-themed booths, activities and music at the Annual Central Florida peanut festival.(WCJB Staff, Williston Chamber of Commerce)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another local festival bites the dust due to COVID-19.

Williston’s Chamber of Commerce canceled the 32nd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival after a lack of participation and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival normally takes place the first Saturday of October in Williston’s Heritage Park. This year the festival would have taken place on October 3.

After the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, organizers feared they could not maintain adequate social distancing to protect vendors and attendees despite being an outdoor event, the executive director of the festival, Carolyn Broeck said.

Vendors and festival-goers flock to the peanut festival from across the state of Florida among other southern states.

Broeck also noted a significantly low vendor participation this year after the economic downturn of the pandemic forced sponsors to cancel.

Two months into the vendor application process, the festival is 75 percent booked. In early July, the festival was only booked at 12 percent, Broeck said.

She hopes that the festival can take place in December and once more in March.

The local tradition offers peanut-themed rides, crafts and music. The Peanut royal family also makes an appearance.

During the annual festival, Williston residents celebrate the crowning of a Little Peanut King, Queen and Baby Peanut.

The cost of the festival is between $7,000 to $10,000 every year.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida stores requiring face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, many stores a making face masks mandatory.

News

Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Based on a tip, Bradford County Sheriff's deputies arrested Marcus Whitefield and Demetrius Wilson.

News

Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Bosu Workouts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have today’s workout tips.

Latest News

Local

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

League of Women Voters election forum

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Three Democrats are vying to fill the Alachua County Commissions District 3 seat currently held by Hutch Hutchinson. The three candidates Kevin Thorpe, Anna Prizzia, and Jason Stanford had the opportunity to go head to head on Sunday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

Local

League of Women Voters election forum

Updated: 14 hours ago
Three Democrats are vying to fill the Alachua County Commissions District 3 seat currently held by Hutch Hutchinson. The three candidates Kevin Thorpe, Anna Prizzia, and Jason Stanford had the opportunity to go head to head on Sunday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

Local

Your week ahead July 20-24

Updated: 14 hours ago
With Florida primaries are quickly approaching, candidates running for local office are ramping up their campaign efforts and talks about the Suncoast parkway are on the agenda. You can expect that and more in the week ahead.

News

High Springs Business Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
A High Springs business celebrates National Ice Cream with residents.

Local

Churches continue to adjust to the “new normal”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church has just started to follow their peers and hold services outside "drive-thru" style instead of only offering them virtually.