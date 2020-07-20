Advertisement

First-ever transgender woman running for FL State Senate

The Gilchrist county resident's main policies are focused on the enviornement, education, and healthcare.
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is the last change to register vote in Florida’s August Primary Election. State Senate District 5 candidate and Gilchrist County resident, Melina Rayna, says one of the reasons you should vote for her is because her policies have been something she’s believed in long before her 2020 campaign.

They are policies she has supported even before making history as the first ever transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate. After having lived in Florida for nearly her whole life, Rayna says she’s determined to create a ‘better’ Florida for the next generation, starting with her core policies --funding and expanding Medicaid, increasing funds for schools, allocating funds better in environmental decisions and keeping the wealthy elite more accountable ... large businesses included.

“It’s imperative that we get rid of and close many of the loopholes that exist or have been created specifically to reduce the amount of tax burden that businesses really should be paying and currently don’t,” she said.

Rayna is currently the only Democrat running in the District 5 race, but she says she represents and stands for much more than just the label of her political party.

“It’s really easy to throw in a sound bite and say ‘well I am for this’ ... It’s lot harder to really get into the details,” she said, “So, I have a lot of experience with building bridges and helping people to understand the nuance that goes into certain policies or why certain things need to be done certain ways.”

The primary will happen on August 18th. The general election is November 3rd.

Reyna is running against Republic candidates Jennifer Bradley and Jason Holifield.

