Gainesville Health and Fitness: Bosu Workouts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a way to work on your core and balance at the same time, a Bosu might just be the exercise for you.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have today’s workout tips.

This content is sponsored by Gainesville Health and Fitness.

Gainesville Health and Fitness

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.