High Springs Business Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Creamery gave High Springs residents a delicious alternative to beat the oppressive Florida heat, Sunday afternoon.

The “mom and pop” shop offered customers a free scoop of ice cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Patrons even got to choose their favorite flavor for their free scoop.

In 1984, then-President Ronald Raegan declared the third Sunday of July would be recognized as National Ice Cream Day.

It was a move that helped bolster the dairy industry.

The average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year.

