League of Women Voters election forum

Three Democrats are vying to fill the Alachua County Commissions District 3 seat currently held by Hutch Hutchinson. The three candidates Kevin Thorpe, Anna Prizzia, and Jason Stanford had the opportunity to go head to head on Sunday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Candidates running for local office talked with residents today at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

Among the seats up for grabs is Alachua County Commission District 3. Three Democratic candidates are running for office. Anna Prizzia, Jason Stanford, and Kevin Thorpe. They went head to head to help voters make their choice before the primaries.

Candidates addressed how the pandemic is impacting the community in Alachua County. One of the questions asked the candidates to discuss how they'd address health disparities if elected.

“You have the issue of access to health care…Then you have the issue of an inherent distrust for certain aspects of the medical profession,” said Kevin Thorpe.

"I definitely agree that the cause is systemic racism and that we need to step up and invest in our black communities and our communities of color," said Anna Prizzia.

"I think it is systemic racism, that is why it is happening, I mean we all know that. African Americans have historically been denied the right to healthcare at just about every level," said Jason Stanford.

The only Republican running in the race is Joy Glanzer. The candidate who wins this race in the general election would replace the current commissioner Hutch Hutchinson.

