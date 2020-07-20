Marion County Sheriff working to close illegal gambling cafes

MARION COUTNY, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a fine line between arcade games and illegal gambling in Florida, and some try to blur that line for profit.

You may have seen signs for fish games and arcades across Marion County but is it legal? Sheriff Billy Woods says often times it’s not.

There's a fine line between arcade games and illegal gambling in Florida, and some try to blur that line for profit. (WCJB)

“The odds are extremely high that their operations are illegal,” Woods said.

But it starts in tallahassee.

“John Thrasher who was in the Senate at the time, and some others, came up with an idea to try and shut down these places that were preying on people,” Marion County Commissioner David Moore said.

But the bill to shut down these ‘arcades’ would also impact non-gambling businesses.

“When they did that they got push back from Chuck E. Cheese. Chuck E. Cheese said hey we’re a game of skill we give out prizes to kids, if we’re just a pizza place, basically they weren’t going to be able to sustain the business and also all of the carnivals and fairs had a problem with it so they put this loop hole in saying if it’s a game of skill it’s legal if it’s a game of chance it’s not,” Moore added.

And with this loophole, it makes it very difficult for authorities to determine which establishments are operating legally.

“It’s extremely in-depth and it takes an enormous amount of time and investigators time to go in there just to determine if it’s illegal or not. That is all before we even do the investigation of the crime itself and come up with what we call probable cause to make any form of arrest,” Woods said.

And if an arrest warrant is issued, the complex process continues.

“I have to rent basically box trucks, very large tractor trailers is what a lot of people recognize them as, and we have to store them in there, so it ends up costing the citizens and my office money just to store the evidence and and here’s the other thing that people don’t realize is evidence doesn’t get turned back or disposed of within a short period of time, it stays here for months, years, and it all depends on the case how long the case takes,” Woods added.

There are several ‘arcades’ still in business within the county, with some opening their doors for the first time. but the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate these properties to help protect the vulnerable.

