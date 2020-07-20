NCFL organization hosts workshop to connect GPD and high school athletes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community activists in North Central Florida are taking steps to build good relationships between police agencies and youth in the community.

On Monday, the organization Reaching Athletes With Education, also known as R.A.W.E., held a workshop at The Rock School in Alachua County with a high school basketball team and a group of GPD officers.

Founder Jerome Reed says the athletes were a bit nervous to go in and talk to GPD officers but believes a lot was learned.

“I think they’ve been really receptive to what law enforcement has said and some of the ideas that we can impose going forward about how they can band together to make some good things happen,” he said.

During the event, the young men also brainstormed words they thought described law enforcement. They wrote down a wide range of words like “brave”, “overpowered”, “giving”, “aggressive”, etc.

Afterwards, officers were able to sit down with them to talk about why they chose those specific words.

“One of the things that stuck out to me a lot is that these police officers, they’re not bad people, you know. Growing up a lot of people give you a bad judgement of what police are all about. Just getting a better understanding. Like I said before, these guys are good people,” Former Athlete at The Rock School Alec Oglesby said.

Officers and athletes also played a game named “If The Wind Blows” which is similar to musical chairs. Participants sit in a circle while one person stands in the middle saying a statement that relates to them. Then, whoever relates to the statement has to get up and run to a different chair in the room. This was just one of the activities at Monday’s workshop that helped show the group the things they have in common with one another.

R.A.W.E Founder Jerome Reed says he hopes to expand this program to other schools in North Central Florida. He has already talked with school leaders at P.K. Yonge in efforts to bring the program there.

“We want to create events like this that basically get everybody on the same page and lets everyone know in this city that maybe there are some units outside of Gainesville that aren’t doing these programs and events but here in Gainesville Florida, this is what we’re up to and we’re really trying to push together forward,” he said.

