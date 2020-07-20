Advertisement

North Central Florida stores requiring face masks

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, many stores a making face masks mandatory.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida shoppers can expect to see more stores enforcing face mask requirements, regardless of the county you’re in.

Starting Monday, Walmart and Sams Clubs will be requiring masks at all of their stores.

Walmart said over 65% of the companies five thousand stores, already fall in areas with mask mandates, but this move provides more consistency.

Shoppers can expect to see additional signage reminding them to put their mask on before entering.

Walmart has also created the role of a health ambassador, who will stand near the entrance of the store, to enforce the requirement.

Other stores requiring face-masks starting Monday include CVS, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Whole Foods and more.

Starting Tuesday, all Publix shoppers will be required to use face coverings over their nose and mouth while inside stores.

Starbucks, the Apple Store, Verizon, Dollar Tree, Costco, Best Buy, and Panera Bread are some stores that already enforce a mask requirement.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Based on a tip, Bradford County Sheriff's deputies arrested Marcus Whitefield and Demetrius Wilson.

News

Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Bosu Workouts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have today’s workout tips.

News

High Springs Business Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
A High Springs business celebrates National Ice Cream with residents.

Latest News

News

Levy County State Legislature Candidates Forum

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
Candidates in Levy County talked about the state's COVID-19 response, the environment, equality, and more.

News

Clovis Watson Jr.’s son arrested for stalking

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
Clovis Watson IV was arrested and is being charged with stalking.

News

Man hits and kills pedestrian

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A 44-year-old man from Newberry was pulling a trailer and driving down US-27.

News

Ocala woman hits the jackpot

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
60-year-old Cheryl Meredith claimed $300,000 from the jackpot triple play drawing in May.

News

Deputies take new safety measures

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff's deputies have a new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

News

Suwannee County crash leaves two dead

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Two pickup trucks crashed in Suwannee County killing two people and injuring another.