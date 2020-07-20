North Central Florida stores requiring face masks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida shoppers can expect to see more stores enforcing face mask requirements, regardless of the county you’re in.

Starting Monday, Walmart and Sams Clubs will be requiring masks at all of their stores.

Walmart said over 65% of the companies five thousand stores, already fall in areas with mask mandates, but this move provides more consistency.

Shoppers can expect to see additional signage reminding them to put their mask on before entering.

Walmart has also created the role of a health ambassador, who will stand near the entrance of the store, to enforce the requirement.

Other stores requiring face-masks starting Monday include CVS, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Whole Foods and more.

Starting Tuesday, all Publix shoppers will be required to use face coverings over their nose and mouth while inside stores.

Starbucks, the Apple Store, Verizon, Dollar Tree, Costco, Best Buy, and Panera Bread are some stores that already enforce a mask requirement.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.