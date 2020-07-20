School registration deadline for Alachua County at 11:59 PM.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Alachua county, parents are given three options.

1. Full in person classes

2. Full at home learning

3. A flexible option that allows students to finish their work at their own pace at a location that works best for them.

Enrollment is done online through the schools website.

Jackie Johnson, spokesperson for ACPS, says they put a deadline on the registration becuase they have to plan.

“We’ve got to know how many students are going to be in each one of these options, so that we can hire teachers, train teachers, get facilities ready. There’s a lot of work, schedule busses. There’s a lot of work that has to be done to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, the state teacher’s union wants to delay the start of school.The Florida Education Association announced a lawsuit against the state’s emergency order mandating schools to open this fall.

Some parents feel their school board should simply disobey that order.

Carolyn Webber, a mother of 2, says “I want to reiterate that we do have a choice, and that we will support them if they make that hard decision. That the teachers will support them, parents will support them, and the community in general will support them. I absolutely think they can defy that order and that they should.”

Now Johnson says, even with this lawsuit being filed against the state, they still have to prepare like school will be fully in person for the upcoming fall.

”It’s very clear what we are required to do as part of the emergency order and so that’s what we have to plan for at this point. If that changes, we will adjust, but right now that’s what we have to operate under.”

In Marion county parents have the option of in person or in home learning and have until Wednesday to register. In both Marion and Alachua county, if parents do not make a decision by the deadline, students will be expected in class.

