Advertisement

School registration deadline for Alachua County at 11:59 PM.

Parents must submit their preference for how their child will learn by tonight.
By AJ Willy
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Alachua county, parents are given three options.

1. Full in person classes

2. Full at home learning

3. A flexible option that allows students to finish their work at their own pace at a location that works best for them.

Enrollment is done online through the schools website.

Jackie Johnson, spokesperson for ACPS, says they put a deadline on the registration becuase they have to plan.

“We’ve got to know how many students are going to be in each one of these options, so that we can hire teachers, train teachers, get facilities ready. There’s a lot of work, schedule busses. There’s a lot of work that has to be done to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, the state teacher’s union wants to delay the start of school.The Florida Education Association announced a lawsuit against the state’s emergency order mandating schools to open this fall.

Some parents feel their school board should simply disobey that order.

Carolyn Webber, a mother of 2, says “I want to reiterate that we do have a choice, and that we will support them if they make that hard decision. That the teachers will support them, parents will support them, and the community in general will support them. I absolutely think they can defy that order and that they should.”

Now Johnson says, even with this lawsuit being filed against the state, they still have to prepare like school will be fully in person for the upcoming fall.

”It’s very clear what we are required to do as part of the emergency order and so that’s what we have to plan for at this point. If that changes, we will adjust, but right now that’s what we have to operate under.”

In Marion county parents have the option of in person or in home learning and have until Wednesday to register. In both Marion and Alachua county, if parents do not make a decision by the deadline, students will be expected in class.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Appleton Museum of Art hosting art kit giveaways

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The drive-thru giveaways will be held on July 25 at the Appleton Museum of Art, Aug. 1 at the CF Ocala Campus in front of Ewers Century Center, and on Aug. 8 at the CF Hampton Center. They will last from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

News

Teachers Sue to Block School Reopening Mandate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The suit alleges schools won’t be able to provide the protections needed to conduct in-person classes safely, violating the state constitution.

Local

First-ever transgender woman running for FL State Senate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The State Senate District 5 candidate said she is determined to create a 'better' Florida with her position on education, environment, and healthcare.

News

NCFL organization hosts workshop to connect GPD and high school athletes

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Museum gives free art supplies away

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

NCFL organization hosts workshop to connect GPD and high school athletes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Reaching Athletes With Education, also known as R.A.W.E., is an organization aiming to bridge the gap between the Gainesville Police Department and high school athletes.

News

Marion County Sheriff working to close illegal gambling cafes - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Marion County Sheriff working to close illegal gambling cafes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
There’s a fine line between arcade games and illegal gambling in Florida, and some try to blur that line for profit.

Local

Fall Central Florida Peanut Festival canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Williston’s Chamber of Commerce canceled the 32nd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival after a lack of participation and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

News

North Central Florida stores requiring face masks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, many stores a making face masks mandatory.