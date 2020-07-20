Three friends murdered during fishing trip

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFTS) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple murder in the unincorporated area of Frostproof.

Polk County officials said around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, one victim, Brandon, called his dad for help. Officials said his dad knew Brandon had gone fishing with two of his friends, Keven and Damion, who were also victims.

Brandon's dad drove to Lake Streety Road and when he arrived he found his son barely alive, officials said. The other two friends were found dead.

Brandon's dad drove to a close-by gas station to call 911.

When first responders arrived, all three victims were found dead. Officials said they appeared to have been beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene, I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life and this ranks among the worst I've been to," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to families, the three men were best friends and knew each other for years. They said the three men were fishing on land, not in a boat.

The three victims were Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27. All three men were from Frostproof, Sheriff Judd said.

"We are seeking leads, we need help so we can solve this crime sooner rather than later because there are one or more, we suspected more, murderers, that killed three people in a quiet community," said Sheriff Judd.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help on any information on the incident.

If anyone has any information, contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

We are seeking the public’s help in this a homicide in #Frostproof. Contact @heartlandcs, remain anonymous, and get cash. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to any arrests. Visit our FB page for the full video with details https://t.co/rKNE28jFQl pic.twitter.com/L6RcSEj3jN — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) July 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.