Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

STARKE Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars in North Central Florida in connection with a shooting leaving a 19-year-old man in Starke dead.

Based on a tip, Bradford County Sheriff's deputies arrested Marcus Whitefield and Demetrius Wilson.

The two were wanted in Starke for an active shooting investigation.

Starke police say the shooting happened on Friday, July 10th.

The victim's body was found near the Church of God by Faith on Old Lawtey Road.

Whitefield is being charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Wilson is being charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Starke shooting investigation (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

