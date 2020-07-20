Advertisement

Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

Based on a tip, Bradford County Sheriff's deputies arrested Marcus Whitefield and Demetrius Wilson.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars in North Central Florida in connection with a shooting leaving a 19-year-old man in Starke dead.

Based on a tip, Bradford County Sheriff's deputies arrested Marcus Whitefield and Demetrius Wilson.

The two were wanted in Starke for an active shooting investigation.

Starke police say the shooting happened on Friday, July 10th.

The victim's body was found near the Church of God by Faith on Old Lawtey Road.

Whitefield is being charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Wilson is being charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Starke shooting investigation
Starke shooting investigation(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida stores requiring face masks

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, many stores a making face masks mandatory.

News

Tip leads to arrest of two men in connection to Starke murder

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Bosu Workouts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have today’s workout tips.

News

High Springs Business Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
A High Springs business celebrates National Ice Cream with residents.

Latest News

News

Levy County State Legislature Candidates Forum

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
Candidates in Levy County talked about the state's COVID-19 response, the environment, equality, and more.

News

Clovis Watson Jr.’s son arrested for stalking

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
Clovis Watson IV was arrested and is being charged with stalking.

News

Man hits and kills pedestrian

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A 44-year-old man from Newberry was pulling a trailer and driving down US-27.

News

Ocala woman hits the jackpot

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
60-year-old Cheryl Meredith claimed $300,000 from the jackpot triple play drawing in May.

News

Deputies take new safety measures

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff's deputies have a new way to stay safe during the pandemic.

News

Suwannee County crash leaves two dead

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Two pickup trucks crashed in Suwannee County killing two people and injuring another.