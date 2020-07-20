Your week ahead July 20-24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tomorrow is the last day for residents to register to vote and change their party affiliation ahead of the upcoming primary elections. Eligible voters can register at any time.

Also on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation task force is meeting to discuss the latest developments on the Suncoast Parkway. The stretch of would run from Citrus County through North-Central Florida to the state line.

The road causes concerns for environmentalists who are worried about traffic. Meanwhile, proponents of the extension believe it will draw more business into the area. The virtual meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. and public comment will begin at 3 p.m.

On Friday the organization, the Florida Realtors is releasing its June home sales report. In may the number of homes sold dropped because of the pandemic. A look at May’s numbers shows that the average price for a home roughly remained the same. But the number of closed sales dropped by almost 30 percent compared to this same time last year.

Meanwhile in Ocala sales dropped by roughly 34%.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.