Advertisement

Your week ahead July 20-24

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tomorrow is the last day for residents to register to vote and change their party affiliation ahead of the upcoming primary elections. Eligible voters can register at any time.

Also on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation task force is meeting to discuss the latest developments on the Suncoast Parkway. The stretch of would run from Citrus County through North-Central Florida to the state line.

The road causes concerns for environmentalists who are worried about traffic. Meanwhile, proponents of the extension believe it will draw more business into the area. The virtual meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. and public comment will begin at 3 p.m.

On Friday the organization, the Florida Realtors is releasing its June home sales report. In may the number of homes sold dropped because of the pandemic. A look at May’s numbers shows that the average price for a home roughly remained the same. But the number of closed sales dropped by almost 30 percent compared to this same time last year.

Meanwhile in Ocala sales dropped by roughly 34%.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Local

League of Women Voters election forum

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Three Democrats are vying to fill the Alachua County Commissions District 3 seat currently held by Hutch Hutchinson. The three candidates Kevin Thorpe, Anna Prizzia, and Jason Stanford had the opportunity to go head to head on Sunday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

Local

League of Women Voters election forum

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Three Democrats are vying to fill the Alachua County Commissions District 3 seat currently held by Hutch Hutchinson. The three candidates Kevin Thorpe, Anna Prizzia, and Jason Stanford had the opportunity to go head to head on Sunday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

News

High Springs Business Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
A High Springs business celebrates National Ice Cream with residents.

Latest News

Local

Churches continue to adjust to the “new normal”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church has just started to follow their peers and hold services outside "drive-thru" style instead of only offering them virtually.

Local

Churches continue to adjust to the “new normal”

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Shooting in Putnam County

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

League of Women Voters of Alachua County hold forum for local office candidates

Updated: 5 hours ago
A forum was held for local candidates in Alachua County.

Local

State leaders issue warning for a horse disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
The third case of EEE disease has been diagnosed in Gilchrist County.

Local

Man shot in Starke

Updated: 6 hours ago
Starke Police responded to a shooting on Sunday.