Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Nearly two weeks after a 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia was reported missing, police arrested his babysitter and charged her with his murder. Investigators are still searching for the child’s body.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill. She was arrested early Monday morning.

“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tianna Parks’ actions. This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.(Source: Philadelphia Police/KYW/CNN)

King’s stepfather, Marvin Reese, reported him missing on the night of July 8 after he realized Parks, a friend who had been caring for the toddler for about two weeks, did not have the boy. Police say the last confirmed sighting of King was on July 5.

With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms King was killed. They believe the murder happened well before police were called about his disappearance.

Police developed Parks as a suspect early on in the investigation, saying her story did not check out.

King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.
King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.(Source: Family photos/KYW/CNN)

“Nothing that she told us turned out to be truthful,” said Anthony Voci, chief of the Homicide Unit with the district attorney’s office.

Many questions remain in the case.

"We don't right now have the mechanism of King Hill's death. We don't know the date of his death, and we don't know the location of his death, nor do we know where Miss Parks disposed of his body. But we know, based on the evidence that we have, that he was in fact killed by Miss Parks," Voci said.

King’s body has not yet been recovered. His mother, Amber Hill, said Sunday that detectives informed her the body may never be found.

“I can’t even get his body. Whatever she was doing to him, I can’t even get his body. It’s messing my whole family up,” Hill said.

Police are asking anyone who might know where the toddler’s body is located to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KYW, Philadelphia Police, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

