FHSAA keeps start date intact for fall sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The FHSAA Board of Directors went against the recommendation of a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday, and voted 10-5 to maintain the start date of fall sports practices in Florida for Monday, July 27th. This is provided schools have received the go-ahead in their districts.

Considering there will no doubt be some differentiation in start dates, The FHSAA is also asking that schools declare their intention to participate in the state series by a set date. The FHSAA will assist schools in finding opponents if they opt out of the state series.

