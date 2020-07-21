Free COVID-19 testing coming to Gainesville Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re in Gainesville and in need of a COVID-19 test, you may be in luck.

Adults and children 5 years and older are invited to get tested for free.

Children must be accompanied by a parent.

The testing site is at citizens field and starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

City of Gainesville Shelby Taylor said, “It is a drive up opportunity, and this time we are focused kind of on multi generational testing.”

“We know plenty of people who have several ages of folks living in a household and with some kids returning to school presumably in the next several weeks, we thought it would be a great opportunity to target families and have them come out together,” she said.

Tests will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis and the first thousand people will get face masks, hand sanitizer and school supplies.

