GPD Arrest Two in Connection with a Home Invasion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested in a home invasion robbery from last night.

Gainesville Police say around 10 p.m. last night three men and a woman broke into a home on Northwest 4th Avenue.

Fortunately, the home owners were able to take video of the robbers using that officers identified and arrested Leila Johnson and Jessie Littles.

Both are being held in the Alachua County Jail.

The other culprits are still at large.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.