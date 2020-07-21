Local company brings ‘next level’ 3D printing global

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Slice Engineering is a Gainesville-based tech startup that brings 3D printing to the next level. Cofounders Daniel Barousse Chris Montgomery worked at a medical device company in the city when they ran into issues at work that they wanted to solve with 3D printing. When they couldn’t find companies to help them with printing problems, they decided to take on the task themselves.

“Chris said, ‘well this can’t be that difficult ... let’s try to find a way to do it,” Barousse said. “So, we went back to his garage and he spent a bunch of long nights and weekends in his garage with some machine equipment that he had and he came up with a solution that worked,” he said.

A year later, that solution turned into a fully-staffed, globally-serving business. Slice Engineering doesn’t necessarily make the 3D products, but they make the parts needed for 3D printers. Their impact has been far-reaching

“For example, the Navy is one of our customers,” Barousse said, “They have several sorts of refilling stations all over the country and ports where Navy ships come in and they need some sort of repairs done. New parts that normally would maybe cost a lot of money or would have a really long turnaround time-- may be weeks or months-- they can turn those parts around in just a few days. In that situation, saving time is saving lives.”

The COVID-19 pandemic affected businesses across all industries, but for the 3D printing world, demand increased. Slice Engineering was able to help businesses across the world and saw an almost 300% increase in business while doing it.

“COVID has disrupted supply chains worldwide and that is a perfect opportunity for 3D printing to really shine. When you can’t get the part you need from China, you can now manufacture it in Gainesville, for example.”

As for the future of slice engineering and the 3D printing world, according to Barousse, “It’s going to completely change the way that we see manufacturing, the way we see production, of anything in the next 20 years.”

