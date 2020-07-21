Advertisement

Man arrested after sexual battery of two underage girls in Gilchrist County

He is being charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and two counts of battery.(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies say he sexually battered two underage victims at a Ginnie Springs campsite.

Gilchrist County Sheriff's deputies say a 17 year old girl called 9-1-1 on July 9th screaming she had been raped.

When they arrived at the scene, they found her going in and out of consciousness, as well as two additional underage girls unconscious.

Deputies arrested Emanuel Herrera, 18, after their investigation found he sexually battered two of the girls after they ate a brownie with an unknown drug in it.

“We have got to protect the citizens of our county and specifically in this case, children. There’s no excuse for it. We’re all presumed innocent until proven guilty and this gentleman will have the opportunity to plea his case in court,” Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said.

Deputies say Herrera was traveling to the campsite from Naples, Florida.

He is being charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and two counts of battery.

He is in the Gilchrist County Jail on a $945,000 bond.

