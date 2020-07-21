Man steals over $4,000 from Ocala carwashes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are looking for help to identify a man accused of stealing from multiple car washes.

Officers say on July 10th, a man in a blue Ford pick-up drilled a hole in the change machine at the Splash Car Wash on SE Lake Weir Drive. He stole $100, and he did the same thing at a carwash on SW 27th Avenue the very next day. The second time, he stole more than $4,000.

