Man steals over $4,000 from Ocala carwashes

Ocala police need help to identify a man accused of stealing from multiple car washes.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are looking for help to identify a man accused of stealing from multiple car washes.

Officers say on July 10th, a man in a blue Ford pick-up drilled a hole in the change machine at the Splash Car Wash on SE Lake Weir Drive. He stole $100, and he did the same thing at a carwash on SW 27th Avenue the very next day. The second time, he stole more than $4,000.

