Advertisement

Marion County Health Department providing COVID-19 testing with out appointment

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - For every person who skips an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 is another person who didn’t get tested because they couldn’t make an appointment. That’s going to change in one county.

 The Marion County Health Department is continuing to provide COVID-19 testing to residents. Soon they’ll be able to be tested without an appointment.  

Roughly 300 appointments are scheduled per day but not everyone shows up Health Department Officials said. To curb this issue and accommodate more people, they will be doing away with appointments.
Roughly 300 appointments are scheduled per day but not everyone shows up Health Department Officials said. To curb this issue and accommodate more people, they will be doing away with appointments.(WCJB)

The Health Department has been providing COVID-19 testing for several months now. R oughly 300 appointments are scheduled per day but not everyone shows up Health Department officials said.

  “Well there’s been so many appointments that are requested that individuals are now four, five or six days out at times to schedule and appointment than what happens is they find and alternate site, because we direct them to other areas that they might be able to get in quicker and they find an appointment and end up canceling or not showing up here,” Marion County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander said.

 To curb this issue and accommodate more people, they will be doing away with appointments.  

“It’ll be a situation where you drive through, we’ll collect all of your information right there, conduct the testing and we’ll cut it off either at a certain time or once a certain amount of tests have been complete,” Lander said.  

COVID-19 numbers are rising in Marion County,   and while the decision to change the testing process wasn’t directly a result of more cases, officials are still asking the public to do their part.  

Roughly 300 appointments are scheduled per day but not everyone shows up Health Department Officials said. To curb this issue and accommodate more people, they will be doing away with appointments.
Roughly 300 appointments are scheduled per day but not everyone shows up Health Department Officials said. To curb this issue and accommodate more people, they will be doing away with appointments.(WCJB)

“We are still heavily promoting the social distancing aspect, the face mask aspect, when you’re out in public and can’t social distance you need to be in a face mask. We’re seeing so many new cases come in from individuals who have been at events, large scale events not following mitigation practices,” Lander added.  

Officials said this change will take place on August 4th and will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with testing likely taking place at the Livestock Pavilion.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Gainesville Saturday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
If you’re in Gainesville and in need of a COVID-19 test, you may be in luck.

News

Alachua County CARES Act applications are on the way

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Alachua County says its cares act application process is on its way.

News

Summer meals program extended

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Alachua County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services’ request to extend its free summer meals program was approved.

News

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team arrested a man from Live Oak in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Deputies say Anthony Riley along with accomplices James Foley and Zackery Bridges fired multiple rounds at people during an argument on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

The Hippodrome Theater to premiere first virtual production

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Souvenir by Stephen Temperley will be the Hippodromes first virtual theatrical experience premiering Tuesday.

News

GPD Arrest Two in Connection with a Home Invasion

Updated: 16 hours ago
Two of the four people involved with a home invasion Sunday night have been arrested by GPD.

News

Shooting in Lake City Leaves Victim Injured

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Lake City man is in the hospital after being shot. The Sheriff's office is still waiting to speak to the victim once he recovers.

News

More than 100 gather at Gainesville City Hall for a Black Lives Matter Trans Inclusivity Rally

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The newly founded group, Unspoken Treasure Society, hosted the rally to educate people on the LGBT Community.

News

Teachers Sue to Block School Reopening Mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
The suit alleges schools won’t be able to provide the protections needed to conduct in-person classes safely, violating the state constitution.