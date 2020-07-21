Matheson History Museum receives $30,000 from Cares Act

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum is receiving more than $30,000 from the Cares Act. It is one of six Florida museums to receive the national endowment for the Humanities grant.

People with the museum say they will use the money to upgrade the collections management systems for online access. The museum hired two part-time employees to update and create records to be shared online.

