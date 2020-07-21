Parent explains why schools need to be in session this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, the florida education association announced they are suing the state over their school opening mandate and many parents in north central florida have stated that they think schools should remain closed.

Other parents though, feel that schools need to be open this fall.

Ashley Harpe, a mother of two, says “Children need that social development aspect to their lives. If they are young, they need that to grow and prosper and be able to learn and develop communication skills that are harder to develop as they grow older in life. "

Harpe also says that parents have a very tough decision as to what they’re going to do with their kids this fall. And ultimately whatever they decide, there is always going to be somebody that disagrees. Harpe suggests utilizing unused buildings to provide more spaces for smaller class sizes or creating cubbies so children are socially distanced while doing online learning at school.

She also says she understands some parents have the ability to homeschool or be with their kids while they learn from home, but as a working mom, she doesn’t have that option. She says, ”My youngest one, I’m trying to put into school and I’m actually struggling to put him into a daycare. He’s four years old, and our daycares are full. So my question remains is if our daycares are full, why can’t our schools be full?”

A question that many parents are asking.

