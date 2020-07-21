Advertisement

Shooting in Lake City Leaves Victim Injured

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are working to identify a shooter who left a man hospitalized.

Deputies say around 10 o’clock last night, they were called to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 90 in Lake City,

There they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was unable to tell them what happened before being rushed to the hospital.

The shooter is still at-large, but they believe the victim knows the suspect.

Deputies say the victim is now in stable condition and they hope to interview him when he is able to speak.

